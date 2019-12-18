Dow Movers: AXP, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 2.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express (AXP), trading down 0.6%. American Express is showing a gain of 30.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble Company (PG), trading down 0.6%, and UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading up 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.