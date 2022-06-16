In early trading on Thursday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading down 0.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 33.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 4.9%. American Express is lower by about 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 3.7%, and Walmart, trading down 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, BA

