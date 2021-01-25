Dow Movers: AXP, AAPL

In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Apple registers a 8.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.5%. American Express is showing a gain of 1.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.4%, and Salesforce.com, trading up 0.9% on the day.

