Dow Movers: AMGN, V

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Visa registers a 7.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 7.3%. Amgen is showing a gain of 2.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 3.5%, and MMM, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.