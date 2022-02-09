In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 12.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.1%. Amgen is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.4%, and Visa, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, NKE

