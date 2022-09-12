In early trading on Monday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 28.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 3.2%. Amgen is showing a gain of 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.0%, and Apple, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, MMM

