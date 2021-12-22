Dow Movers: AMGN, KD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Kyndryl Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Kyndryl Holdings has lost about 54.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.3%. Amgen is lower by about 5.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 1.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.6% on the day.

