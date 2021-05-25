Dow Movers: AMGN, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.3%. Amgen is showing a gain of 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.9%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.