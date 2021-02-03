Dow Movers: AMGN, BA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 4.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.8%. Amgen is showing a gain of 2.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.1%, and Chevron, trading up 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.