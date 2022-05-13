In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 36.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 1.1%. Amgen is showing a gain of 7.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.1%, and Salesforce, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMGN, BA

