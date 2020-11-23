Dow Movers: AMGN, AXP

In early trading on Monday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, American Express has lost about 7.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amgen, trading down 0.5%. Amgen is lower by about 7.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 0.5%, and Goldman Sachs, trading up 2.4% on the day.

