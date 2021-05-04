Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 1.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.8%. Apple is lower by about 2.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 2.2%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.