Dow Movers: AAPL, NKE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 33.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.6%. Apple is lower by about 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.1%, and Home Depot, trading up 2.3% on the day.

