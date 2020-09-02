Markets
Dow Movers: AAPL, KO

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Coca-Cola has lost about 9.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.2%. Apple is showing a gain of 80.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exxon Mobil, trading down 0.9%, and Intel, trading up 1.8% on the day.

