In early trading on Friday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, International Business Machines Corp registers a 5.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 3.2%. Apple is lower by about 17.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 2.4%, and Chevron, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, IBM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.