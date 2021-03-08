Dow Movers: AAPL, DIS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 9.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.2%. Apple is lower by about 10.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.7%, and Cisco Systems, trading up 1.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.