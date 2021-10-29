Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 14.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 3.6%. Apple is showing a gain of 10.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 0.6%, and Visa, trading up 1.3% on the day.

