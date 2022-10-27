In early trading on Thursday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.1%. Year to date, Caterpillar registers a 2.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 1.5%. Apple is lower by about 17.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.