Dow Movers: AAPL, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 3.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 0.5%. Apple is showing a gain of 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce.com, trading down 0.4%, and Walt Disney, trading up 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.