Dow Movers: AAPL, AMGN

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 2.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 4.2%. Apple is lower by about 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.0%, and Dow, trading up 1.7% on the day.

