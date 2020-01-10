Dow May Climb as Report Set to Show Solid Jobs Growth

U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday in advance of a report that could still show healthy, if slowing, job creation.

The number of new jobs created in December may have tapered off to about 160,000 from a surprisingly large 266,000 gain in the prior month, according to economists polled by MarketWatch. The unemployment rate is seen as staying at 3.5%, a 50-year low.

The report from the Labor Department is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

After the 211-point surge in the Dow industrials on Thursday as tensions cooled in both Iran and China, U.S. stock futures leaned higher.

Tom Porcelli of RBC Capital Markets, who is forecasting 150,000 jobs created, says the labor market is heading toward a lower break-even point, that is, the level at which jobs are created to absorb the growth in the labor force.

The number of prime-working-age people not in the labor force is now down to prerecession levels, suggesting that future employment growth may become more closely aligned with population growth, which would take the break-even level down to around 100,000 a month.

As wages are rising, “we need to get used to lower rates of job growth, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” Porcelli says.

On the corporate front, new internal emails paint a disturbing picture of the deadly Boeing 737 Max aircraft, with one insider saying the plane was “designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” the latter referring to the Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing shares advanced on Thursday on indications the 737 that crashed in Tehran may have been accidentally shot down.

A spokesperson for delivery service Grubhub told the New York Post there are no plans to sell the company, following a report it was reviewing its strategic options.

