Dow Marks Best Month in Over 45 Years
Though stocks settled lower today, all three major benchmarks snapped a two-month losing streak with solid wins. The Dow fell 128 points on Monday, but rose roughly 14% in October -- its best performance since 1976. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also settled firmly in the red, but this month added 8% and 3.9%, respectively, amid strong gains from industrial and financial stocks.
Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) just turned in its worst month since July. November will start with a bang tomorrow, as the Federal Reserve kicks off its two-day policy meeting, which is expected to end with another aggressive interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 32,732.95) dropped 128.9 points, or 0.4% for the day, but gained roughly 14% for the month. Travelers (TRVL) led the gainers, adding 1.4%, while Intel (INTC) paced the laggards with a 2.2% loss.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,871.98) shed 29.1 points, or 0.8% for the day, but added 8% this month. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,988.15) fell 114.3 points, or 1% for the session, and gained 3.9% for the month.
Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 25.88) rose 0.1 point, or 0.5% for the session, and lost 18.2% for the month.
5 Things to Know Today
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a judge’s order that would give Congress access to several years of his tax returns.(CNBC)
- Cannabis stocks surged after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted Congress is "very close" to passing a weed banking and expungements measure. (MarketWatch)
Gold Prices Extend Monthly Losing Streak
Oil prices settled lower on Friday, following China's downbeat factory activity data and resurfacing Covid-19 restrictions. December-dated crude shed $1.37, or 1.6%, to finish at $86.53 per barrel. For October, black gold added 8.9%, snapping its four-month losing streak.
Gold prices moved lower as well to log their third consecutive daily drop and seventh-straight month of losses. Concerns that the Federal Reserve could maintain its hawkish policy weighed on the yellow metal ahead of this week's interest rate decision. December-dated gold shed 1.9% for the month, and for the day dropped $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,640.70 an ounce.
