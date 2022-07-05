Dow Loses Nearly 130 Points as Recession Anxieties Crop Up

Stocks saw a mixed settlement on Tuesday as investors kept a wary eye on the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield, which made a brief inversion earlier in the day. This has been a strong indicator of an upcoming recession in the past. In response, the Dow lost 129 points, after earlier shedding over 700 points, while the S&P 500 finished the day with a muted gain. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, managed to bounce back from its earlier losses, and settled the day with a more than 1% pop, as growth-focused tech stocks gained some steam.
The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 30,967.82) lost 129.4 points, or 0.4% for the day. Nike (NKE) led the gainers, adding 3.1%. Chevron (CVX) paced the laggards with a 2.6% drop.
The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,831.39) gained 6.1 points, or 0.2% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,322.2) rose 194.4 points, or 1.8% for the session.
Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 27.54) added 0.01 point, or 0.04% for the day.
- Over in the U.K., British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has put in his resignation, joining health Secretary Sajid Javid, in what appears to be a protestation against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership. (CNBC)
- The suspect in the Highland Park, Illinois Independence Day Parade shooting, which killed six and injured 30, bought his rifle legally, according to officials. (Reuters)
There are no earnings reports of note today.
Gold Stumbles as U.S. Dollar Hits 20-Year High
Oil futures suffered a sharp selloff back below the $100 mark, to turn in their lowest settlement in nearly two months as investors began to worry that a potential recession could put a dent in demand. For the day, August-dated crude lost $8.93, or 8.2%, to settle at $99.50 per barrel.
Gold prices dropped to their lowest level of 2022 on Tuesday, breaching the closely watched $1,800-per-ounce level as the U.S. dollar rose to its highest mark since November 2002. August-dated gold fell $37.60, or 2.1%, to close at $1,763.90 an ounce.
