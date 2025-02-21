Dow Logs Worst Day of 2025 as Investor Sentiment Wanes

All three major indexes slumped into the weekend, driven by fears surrounding more Trump tariff headlines, fresh inflation data, and the Department of Justice's (DoJ) probe into UnitedHealth (UNH). The Dow plunged over 700 points, suffering its worst daily percentage drop since Dec. 18. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were dragged triple digits as well, while for the week, all three names suffering steep losses. Amid Wall Street's turmoil, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) ushered in its biggest single-day pop since Jan. 27.

5 Things to Know Today

The housing market is showing continued signs of slowing down, with home sales at 15-year lows in its latest reading. (CNBC) A multi-year Coinbase Global (COIN) lawsuit could be over thanks to Trump's new crypto team. (Reuters) Delivery numbers trigger EV stock slide. Celsius stock bucking the broad market selloff. This tech stock looks like the right bet for options bulls.

Gold Logs 8th Weekly Win

Oil futures fell as Middle East supply concerns eased. The most active April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.08, or 2.87%, to settle at $70. 40 per barrel for the day and down 0.5% for the week.

Gold prices fell victim to profit taking today. At last glance, gold's now most-active, April contract was down 0.2% at $2,950.30 an ounce for the day, but up 2.25% for the week.

