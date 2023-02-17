Dow Logs Third-Straight Weekly Loss as Bond Yields Soar

The Dow was able to pare some of its midday losses and close with a triple-digit pop, though it still turned in its third-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 settled with its second-straight weekly loss, while the Nasdaq managed a modest win for the week. High inflation and rising rates were all the rage on Wall Street today, with Treasury yields hitting their highest level in three months.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Futures Fall for Third-Straight Week

Oil futures fell 4.2% for the week, amid ample supply and growing concerns around global growth. For the day, March-dated crude shed $2.15, or 2.7%, to finish at $76.34 a barrel.

Gold futures fell for a third-straight week, briefly touching their lowest level of 2023 on Friday after the U.S. dollar gained strength. April-dated gold fell $1.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,850.20 per ounce for the session, and shed 1.3% for the week.

