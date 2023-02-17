Dow Logs Third-Straight Weekly Loss as Bond Yields Soar

Markets
February 17, 2023

The Dow was able to pare some of its midday losses and close with a triple-digit pop, though it still turned in its third-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 settled with its second-straight weekly loss, while the Nasdaq managed a modest win for the week. High inflation and rising rates were all the rage on Wall Street today, with Treasury yields hitting their highest level in three months. 

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. The White House defended its response to the toxic freight train wreck in East Palenstine, Ohio, even as local leaders demand more help. (CNBC)
  2. Used-car prices just rose at their fastest rate since 2021. (MarketWatch
  3. All the earnings and data due out next week.
  4. Why Deere stock soared today.
  5. Roku landed a double upgrade after earnings.

Gold Futures Fall for Third-Straight Week

Oil futures fell 4.2% for the week, amid ample supply and growing concerns around global growth. For the day, March-dated crude shed $2.15, or 2.7%, to finish at $76.34 a barrel.

Gold futures fell for a third-straight week, briefly touching their lowest level of 2023 on Friday after the U.S. dollar gained strength. April-dated gold fell $1.60, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,850.20 per ounce for the session, and shed 1.3% for the week.

