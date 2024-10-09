Dow Logs Record Close as Investors Digest Fed Minutes

The tech sector continued to drive gains on Wall Street, all three major indexes marking a second consecutive daily win. The S&P 500 managed to strike a fresh record high as well, while investors eyed today's release of the Fed's September meeting minutes. The minutes revealed a large "majority" were in support of a substantial rate cut, though some doubt did surface. For the session, the Dow finished 431 points higher -- solidifying a new record close.

5 Things to Know Today

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold, Oil Continued Pullback

Falling for a second session, November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude continued to ease from its recent highs and logged its lowest close in a week today. Weighing on the commodity was inventory data that showed 6 million barrels added last week. Crude fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $73.24 per barrel for the day.

Gold suffered a sixth day in the red, as the U.S. greenback strengthened and investors took in today's Fed minutes. Gold for December delivery is off 0.3% to trade at $2,626.90, at last glance.

