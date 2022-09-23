Dow Logs Nearly 2-Year Low, Steep Weekly Loss

Stocks deepened their midday deficits as the market continued its Fed-induced slide, with all three major indexes securing a fourth-straight daily loss. Earlier falling more than 800 points and briefly entering bear market territory, the Dow settled at a 486-point drop to end the day, breaching the psychologically-significant 30,000 level and marking its lowest close since November 2020.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also posted sizeable losses, with the latter just barely off its 2022 low. All three indexes marked a second-straight weekly loss. Predictably, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- Wall Street's "fear gauge" -- surged today, rising to its highest level since June, while bond yields continued their tear higher as well.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 29,590.41) fell 486.3 points, or 1.6% for the day, and 4% for the week. Home Depot (HD) landed at the top of the list today with a 0.7% rise, while Chevron (CVX) was the worst performer with a 6.5% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,693.23) dropped 64.8 points, or 1.7% for the day, and 4.6% for the week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,867.93) shed 198.9 points, or 1.8% for the day, and 5% for the week.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 29.92) added 2.6 points, or 9.4% for the day, and 13.7% for the week.

5 Things to Know Today

Widespread protests in Iran have spread to at least 50 Iranian cities, after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (CNBC) British markets are reeling after the country's new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing. (Reuters) Raytheon Technologies beats out sector peers for million-dollar contract. Financial Services stock hit with downgrade. More issues surrounding Boeing's 737 MAX jets.

Oil Hits Lowest Since January, Gold Drops to 2-Year Low

Oil futures dropped to their lowest level since January amid the recession concerns. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $4.75, or 5.7%, to settle at $78.74 barrel for the day, shedding 7.1% for the week.

December gold settled at their lowest level since April 2020, dropping $25.50, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,655.60 an ounce. For the week, prices ended 1.7% lower.

