News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow Logs Lowest Close in Four Months

October 02, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The first trading day of October saw the Dow shed 74 points for its eighth loss in 10 sessions and lowest close since June 2. The September scaries bled into a new month for at least one day, even after U.S. lawmakers agreed to a short-term deal that prevented a government shutdown. Technology and communications were the broader market's only positive sectors today, though the S&P 500 still finished in the red and the Nasdaq managed a fractional win. 

  • Solar stock boasts intriguing entry point.
  • Beyoncé could be the halo this meme stock needs.
  • Plus, hedge fund flow; more on solar stocks; and a healthcare stock to watch.

indexesoct2

nyseoct2

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Tesla's (TSLA) delivery numbers are in, and the EV giant said "downtimes" were to blame for a lackluster quarter.. (CNBC)
  2. The bond-market rout is still in full swing, and the iShares 20+ Bond ETF (TLT) moved close to level not seen since the 2007-009 financial crisis. (MarketWatch)
  3. The hedge fund world is at a multi-year extreme.
  4. Solar stocks made moves after analyst notes.
  5. Analyst calls healthcare equipment stock a "buy."

There were no earnings of note today.

uvoloct2

Oil Futures Fall to 3-Week Low

Oil futures settled lower to start October, dragged down to a three-week low by a stronger U.S. dollar, profit taking, and forecast concerns about rising crude supplies and demand pressure. Crude for November delivery lost $1.97, or 2.2%, to settle at $88.82 per barrel.

Gold prices settled lower too, settling at its lowest level since March as they head for a "death-cross" -- a technical term that usually indicates bearishness. December-dated gold shed $18.90, or 1%, to close at $1,87.20 an ounce on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.