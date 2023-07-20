Dow Logs Longest Win Streak Since 2017; SPX, Nasdaq Cool

Make it nine in a row for the Dow, its longest winning streak since 2017, after a triple-digit pop today. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained on the sidelines though, with the latter notching its worst single-session drop since March 9 on the heels of Netflix's (NFLX) earnings. The small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) joined the indexes with a rare dud, falling back below the 2,000 level.

5 Things to Know Today

Home sales are falling as listings continue to evaporate. (MarketWatch) China is turning to the private sector more and more. (Reuters) Netflix stock finally took a breather. Signal says buy calls on this retail stock. New podcast: the mind of a trader on a hot streak.

Gold Takes a Step Back

Oil prices rose today, but gains were capped amid ongoing demand concerns. August-dated oil added 28 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $75.63 per barrel.

Gold cooled off with tech today, as bond yields and the U.S. snapped back. August-dated gold shed $9.90, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,970.90 an ounce on the day.

