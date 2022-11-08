Dow Logs Highest Close Since Late August

The Dow stayed hot today, nabbing its third-straight win on the back of a 333-point gain. It was the blue-chip index's highest close since Aug. 25. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned in more modest wins though, as investor sentiment is dampened by the tensions of Election Day. Case in point, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) snapped a three-day losing streak and climbed back above the 25 level today.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 33,160.83) added 333.83 points, or 1% for the day. Amgen (AMGN) paced the 27 gainers with a 5.6% win, while Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) led the laggards with a 0.8% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,828.11) tacked on 21.3 points, or 0.6% for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 10,616.20) rose 51.7 points, or 0.5% for the session.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 25.54) added 1.2 point, or 4.9% for the session.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Reclaims $1,700

The uncertainty of China's future Covid policy weighed on oil prices once more today. Should China remain tightly restricted, demand outlooks will suffer. December-dated crude shed $2.88, or 3.1% to trade at $88.91 per barrel.

Gold prices rose today, reclaiming the $1,700 level as the U.S. dollar and 10-year Treasury yield both retreat. December-dated gold added $35.50, or 2.1%, to settle at $1,716 an ounce -- its highest close since June.

