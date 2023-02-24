Dow Logs Fourth-Straight Weekly Loss

Stocks fell sharply today, with the Dow logging its fourth-straight weekly loss after January's inflation report showed a hotter-than-expected increase in prices. The S&P 500 marked its third-straight weekly loss and worst weekly percentage drop since Dec. 9, while the Nasdaq finished in the red for the week as well, as investors continue to mull over how the Federal Reserve will react to inflation data going forward.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Logs Fourth-Straight Weekly Loss

April-dated crude futures rose 93 cents, or 1.2%, to close at $76.32 per barrel, eking out a marginal 0.3% weekly win. Support rolled in as investors weighed Russia's supply and China's demand.

Gold prices fell for a fourth-straight week. For the session, April-dated gold futures shed $9.70, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,817.10, moving 1.8% lower for the week. January's PCE report gave investors pause, as futures rate hikes and monetary policy could impact gold.

