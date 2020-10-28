Dow Logs Fourth-Straight Loss, Worst Day Since June

The Dow plummeted 943 points lower today for its fourth-straight loss, its worst losing streak since late February. Despite what's been a fairly positive third-quarter earnings season overall, the blue-chip index has shed over 1,800 points this week already. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed deep in the red as well, as Wall Street grapples with an international resurgence of coronavirus cases.

In Europe, tightening restrictions -- French President Emmanuel Macron just imposed a new nationwide lockdown -- has many concerned about global economic recovery. Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), logged its highest close since June 11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,519.95) fell 943.2 points, or 3.4%. Travelers (TRV) was the sole Dow gainer with a 2% win, while Microsoft (MSFT) landed at the bottom with a 5% loss.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,271.03) dropped 119.7 points, or 3.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,004.87) lost 426.5 points, or 3.7% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 40.28) added 6.93 points, or 20.8%.

Gold, Oil Close Sharply Lower

Oil futures finished lower as energy demand falls while U.S. stockpiles gain on a production surge. December-dated crude lost $2.18, or 5.5%, to settle at $37.39 a barrel.

Gold futures settled lower after investors turned to the U.S. dollar amid market turmoil. December gold fell $32.70, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,789.20 an ounce.

