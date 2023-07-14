Dow Logs Best Weekly Performance Since March

Stocks ended the day mixed, with the blue-chip index the only winner, logging a fifth-straight gain. All three benchmarks logged impressive weekly wins, with the Dow snagging its best week since March. A strong start to the second-quarter earnings season was an upbeat omen for stocks, with inflation data boosting sentiment as well. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), or the market's "fear gauge," backpedaled more than 10% for the week.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

The hero behind Wall Street's near-perfect week.

behind Wall Street's near-perfect week. Software stock slated for impressive gains .

. Plus, tech powerhouse surges; bank sector blowout; and latest Disney c-suite news.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Logs Best Week Since April

Oil prices inched lower for Friday's session, but managed to log its longest weekly win streak since April. August-dated oil shed $1.47, or 1.9%, settle at $75.42 per barrel for the day, and added 2.1% for the week.

Inflation buzz sent gold futures to its best weekly performance since April 6. August-dated gold added 60 cents or just under 0.1%, to close at $1,964.40 an ounce on the day and 1.7% for the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.