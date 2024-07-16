Dow Logs Best Day Since June 2023; S&P 500 Nabs Record

Interest rate hopes continued to inject optimism into the market, with traders now 93.3% certain a cut will come in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. A swarm of bank and blue-chip earnings also helped the Dow to a fresh record high, fifth-straight daily win, and best day since June 2023. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out a third consecutive day in the black, with the latter a capturing a record high of its own.
- Secret Service reportedly boosted former President Donald Trump's security due to Iran threats ahead of this weekend's assassination attempt. (MarketWatch)
- With consumers unable to make their car payments, repossessions saw a 23% year-over-year jump. (Bloomberg)
Oil Dragged for 3rd-Straight Session
Oil prices suffered a third-straight drop on the back of rising worries around demand in China. August-dated West Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.15, or 1.4%, to settle at $80.76 per barrel.
Interest rate buzz continued to capture commodity traders, weighing on the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. August-dated gold futures added $38.90, or 1.6% to settle at a record $2,467.80 an ounce for the day.
