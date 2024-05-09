News & Insights

Dow Logs 7th Straight as Wall Street Rally Gains Steam

May 09, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Wall Street left pessimism in the dust today, after jobless claims boosted hopes of an interest rate cut before the year's end. Elsewhere, strong demand at a bond auction pushed Treasury yields lower, with the 10-year note shedding more than two basis points to breach 4.5%.

In response, the Dow added 331 points for its seventh-straight win and best single-session gain since March 27. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also confidently higher, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) closed at its lowest level since early February. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Sinclair is exploring the sale of more than 30% of its broadcast stations. (CNBC)
  2. Israel is taking aim at Rafah after ceasefire talks fell through. (Reuters)
Oil Prices Post Back-to-Back Wins

Oil prices logged another win, posting back-to-back gains despite weakness in domestic gasoline demand. At last check, June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 27 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.26 a barrel.

Gold prices fell after today's economic data. June-dated gold futures added $27.60 to trade at $2,349.60 per ounce, at last check.  

