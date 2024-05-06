Dow Logs 4 Straight as Stocks Extend Friday's Gains

Stocks settled higher today, building on Friday's outperformance. The upbeat sentiment from last week's positive jobs data, plus a fresh batch of fresh earnings reports today, has investor optimism returning after a rough start to the second quarter. All three indexes finished in the black, with the Dow logging its fourth consecutive gain and highest close since April 9. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq nabbed three straight wins of their own.
In the Middle East, Hamas reportedly accepted a cease fire deal with Egyptian-Qatari governments, though Israel's decision has yet to be recorded. Acceptance from the latter could end the seven-month war that has rocked the region.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Auto stock revs its engine before earnings.
- Stay weary of Roku stock right now.
- Plus, Disney's earnings preview; PLTR fireworks; and a new SPX member.
5 Things to Know Today
- Former Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz is pointed the finger at the company's lack of fluid operations in its U.S. branches for their latest disappointing quarterly earnings. (MarketWatch)
- MIT and Harvard University are giving students participating in pro-Palestine encampments an ultimatum to clear out or risk suspension. (Bloomberg)
- Disney stock has an upbeat post-earnings record.
- Palantir earnings usually mean big stock moves.
- Vistra stock is joining the big leagues.
Oil, Gold Enjoy Notable Wins
Geopolitical uncertainty sent oil prices higher, but off their session highs. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 37 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $78.48 a barrel.
Gold prices moved higher amid a softening dollar. June-dated gold futures moved 1.1% higher, to trade at $2,334.70 per ounce, at last check.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.