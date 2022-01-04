Markets
Dow Locks in Record Close Despite Rising Cases, Jobs Data

The Dow and S&P 500 enjoyed a set of fresh intraday highs today, with the former also notching a record close, led mostly by an outperforming finance sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq took a hit, however, as investors sold the sector in response to a continued rise in bond yields. Wall Street continues to brush off the impact of the surge in Covid-19 infections, with cases climbing past 1 million, as well as data showing a record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 36,799.65) added 214.6 points, or 0.6% for the day. Caterpillar (CAT) led the gainers today, adding 5.4%, and Salesforce.com (CRM) paced the laggards with a 2.8% fall.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,793.54) slipped 3 points, or 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC -  15,622.72) moved 210.1 points lower, or down 1.3% for today's session.

Lastly, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX - 16.91) added0.3 point, or 1.9% for the day.

Closing Indexes Summary Jan 4

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Jan 4
  1. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered 10 million additional doses of Pfizer's (PFE) oral, antiviral, covid-19 treatment pill. (CNBC)
  2. Shares of General Electric (GE) are gapping higher after a long-term bear analyst said the stock's recent pullback presented a unique buying opportunity. (MarketWatch)
  3. Foot Locker stock moved lower on the heels of a bear note.
  4. Behind Apple's (AAPL) big market cap move.
  5. Check in with this blue chip before earnings.

There were no earnings of note.

Unusual Options Volume Jan 4

Oil Jumps Higher on OPEC+ Decision

Oil finished the day higher after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+) decided to keep to their current crude production plan through February. February-dated crude added 91 cents, or 1.2%, to finish at $76.99 per barrel.

Slower-than-expected manufacturing growth, mediocre jobs data, and rising Treasury yields failed to stall Gold in Tuesday's session. February-dated gold tacked on $14.50, or 0.8%, to close at $1,814.60 per ounce.

