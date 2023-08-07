Dow Locks in 407-Point Win After Lackluster Week

A fresh week brought in a healthy 407-point win for the Dow, with credit due to another batch of big-name earnings. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) created plenty of post-earnings buzz, and focus was also on Tesla (TSLA) after news broke that its CFO is departing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also handed in gains.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Now's the time to buy this 'Barbie' stock .

. 2 biotechs hanging onto large swings.

hanging onto large swings. Plus, PARA pre-earnings roundup; bull note triggers DVA surge; and pharma name lower on vaccine sales.

5 Things to Know Today

Penned as the month of Apple (AAPL), September is expected to host the launch of the new iPhone 15. (CNBC) PayPal (PYPL) is slow rolling the launch of its own stablecoin product, a pioneer in its field. (Bloomberg) A Paramount stock pre-earnings breakdown. Analyst upgrade pushed DVA shares higher. Vaccine sales sent biotech lower.

Oil, Gold Cool After Last Week's Surge

Crude prices are cooling after last week's notable pop to almost four-month highs. September-dated crude fell 88 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.94 per barrel on the day.

Gold also pulled back to start the new week. December-dated gold tacked on $6.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,970 an ounce for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.