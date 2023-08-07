Dow Locks in 407-Point Win After Lackluster Week

A fresh week brought in a healthy 407-point win for the Dow, with credit due to another batch of big-name earnings. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) created plenty of post-earnings buzz, and focus was also on Tesla (TSLA) after news broke that its CFO is departing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also handed in gains.
5 Things to Know Today
- Penned as the month of Apple (AAPL), September is expected to host the launch of the new iPhone 15. (CNBC)
- PayPal (PYPL) is slow rolling the launch of its own stablecoin product, a pioneer in its field. (Bloomberg)
Oil, Gold Cool After Last Week's Surge
Crude prices are cooling after last week's notable pop to almost four-month highs. September-dated crude fell 88 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.94 per barrel on the day.
Gold also pulled back to start the new week. December-dated gold tacked on $6.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,970 an ounce for the session.
