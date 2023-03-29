DOW Launches Six Sustainable Products at in-cosmetics Global

Dow Inc. DOW has announced that it will showcase its most recent innovative ingredients at the in-cosmetics global 2023 event in Barcelona, Spain, from Mar 28 to Mar 30, 2023. The company will introduce several products that include the ECOllaboration 2.0 concepts collection. These products feature DOW’s extensive line of sustainable and effective solutions for the personal care space. The company’s latest products show its commitment to delivering innovative and environmentally conscious products.



The new launches and featured products include EcoSense APP-5000 Formulation Aid, EcoSense APP-1000 Surfactant, EcoSense GL-60 HL Surfactant and EcoSense GL-60 HA Surfactant, DEXCARE CD-1 Polymer and DOWSIL EL-9341 Silicone Elastomer Blend.



The company's newest product releases cover a wide variety of beauty care applications, such as skin care, hair care, sun care and color cosmetics. The ECOllaboration 2.0 Concepts Collection underscores DOW’s dedication toward delivering innovative, bio-based ingredients that boast advanced formats and inspiring formulations. With a natural origin content of at least 90%, these products are meticulously crafted with a strong emphasis on promoting diversity and inclusivity. The collection also caters to people of all ages and genders by offering ageless, gender-neutral products while prioritizing beauty accessibility.



The company stated that it is continuously working toward broadening its range of products by developing new bio-derived and bio-degradable ingredients that offer high performance. This enables brands to fulfill their commitment to customers by providing formulations that are not only kind to the skin and hair but also to the environment. Through the six new launches, DOW is also working toward accelerating the transition to a circular economy with lower carbon emissions.



The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it is seeing positive signs from moderate levels of inflation in the United States, improving energy outlook in Europe and the re-opening in China. It is also implementing targeted actions focused on optimizing labor and purchased service costs, lowering turnaround spending and boosting productivity. As part of these actions, Dow plans to cut around 2,000 jobs globally. It expects these initiatives to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. The company also expects to record a charge of $550-$725 million in the first quarter of 2023 for costs related to these actions.

