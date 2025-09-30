DOW Launches Polymer Processing Aid Solution for Safer Packaging

Dow Inc. DOW recently launched DOWSIL 5-1050 Polymer Processing Aid (PPA) as an alternative to fluoropolymer-based PPAs used for manufacturing film packaging. This is to address the packaging industry’s shift toward safer and high-quality films. It also offers linear low-density polyethylene grade films with melt fracture mitigation, suppressing die lip buildup.

DOW, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with DuPont DD, Eastman Chemical Company EMN and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, has decades of experience in compounding, extrusion and the integration of silicone additives into plastics, utilizing the expertise to develop more sustainable innovations.

DOWSIL 5-1050 PPA is supplied as a masterbatch containing a silicone additive in a polyethylene carrier, to make it easier for feeding into extrusion processes. It also supports food packaging safety, complying with both European Commission Regulation (EU) 10/2011 and U.S. FDA 21 CFR 174.5 standards. The additive has been proven effective at an industrial scale, reducing downtime and scrap while delivering smoother surfaces and better film optics for visual appeal.

Converters are seeking effective alternatives as fluoro-based PPAs are phasing out. DOWSIL 5-1050 PPA bridges this gap with a solution that is regulatory-compliant without compromising on the quality. Sample and commercial quantities are now available to support the transition of the packaging industry.

Dow, on its second-quarter call, noted that its strategic initiatives help the company navigate the evolving challenges within the industry. However, the emergence of new market entrants exporting at anti-competitive prices is creating signs of oversupply, highlighting the need for broader industry collaboration and further regulatory intervention to re-establish fair market conditions.

Another industry leader, DuPont, projects consolidated net sales to reach roughly $12,850 million, with operating EBITDA estimated at $3,360 million and adjusted EPS expected to be approximately $4.40. For the third quarter of 2025, DD expects net sales of approximately $3,320 million, operating EBITDA of around $875 million and adjusted earnings per share of about $1.15.

Eastman Chemical noted that it is seeing a challenging global macroeconomic environment entering the second half. Customers are increasingly cautious due to a changing tariff environment and soft demand. The company expects to gain from the ramp-up of cost-reduction initiatives and higher revenues from its Kingsport methanolysis facility. EMN expects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be roughly $1.25 per share. It also expects to generate an operating cash flow of around $1 billion for the full year.

Another prominent player in the chemical industry, Air Products, expects to benefit from near-term projects and increased operational focus in 2025. Its solid balance sheet and portfolio will support capital allocation priorities. The company has updated its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $11.90 to $12.10. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted EPS is projected to be between $3.27 and $3.47. Additionally, capital expenditures for the full fiscal year are expected to be around $5 billion.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.