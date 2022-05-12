DOW Launches Moldable Optical Silicone, Boosts Portfolio

Dow Inc. DOW recently launched Silastic MS-5002 Moldable Silicone, a specialized liquid silicone rubber with very low mold fouling for faster cycle times and high-quality optics in automotive adaptive driving beam (“ADB”) light guides.

The optical matrix lens molders are moving toward manufacturing quality parts with higher throughput and less preventive maintenance as the market trend for ADB headlights ramps up to mass production. This new material has been created for injection molded parts with less-complex geometries that require high-productivity manufacturing. It also comes with high transparency and non-yellowing to enhance LED light output, and a wide processing window.

Silastic MS-5002 Moldable Silicone complements and boosts Dow’s existing portfolio of moldable optical materials for ADB headlights, including Silastic MS-1002, Silastic MS-1001 and Silastic MS-4002 Moldable Silicone grades.

The company, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects demand strength across its end markets to continue. It is advancing its strategy to decarbonize its assets and grow underlying earnings by more than $3 billion in the transition to a more sustainable world. The company is well-placed to achieve mid-cycle earnings above pre-pandemic levels as it captures higher demand for lower carbon and circular solutions.

