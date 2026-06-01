DOW Launches DOWSIL TC-3120 Thermal Gel for Advanced Electronics

Dow Inc. DOW has introduced DOWSIL TC-3120 Thermal Gel, a new silicone-based thermal transfer material designed to enhance heat management and optical grade cleanliness in optical transceivers, telecommunications, electronic module assemblies, autonomous vehicles and automotive electronic controllers that generate significant amounts of heat.

The superior quality material also supports 800G and 1.6T optical modules. Featuring a thermal conductivity of approximately 12 W/m·K, it offers the highest performance in minimizing oil bleeding and condensed outgassing, among Dow’s commercially available silicone gels.

Optical-grade cleanliness, a key advantage of DOWSIL TC-3120 Thermal Gel, minimizes the risk of contamination in photodiodes, lenses and optical fibers. This helps improve the long-term reliability by reducing interference with adhesion and resulting optical failures.

Supplied as a flowable paste, the gel can be pressed to a minimum bondline thickness of 200 microns, enabling effective heat transfer. It is also reworkable, fills large gaps, and supports accelerated curing through heat application. DOW’s new addition is expected to deliver exceptional thermal performance without compromising reliability. Installed with ultra-high-Kappa material, it is readily dispensable and supports controlled extrusion rates.

Designed to withstand high temperatures, humidity, vibration, shock and repeated thermal cycling, it forms a stable interface that resists cracking and slumping. DOWSIL TC-3120 Thermal Gel is now available globally as part of Dow’s Cooling Science portfolio.

DOW has gained 24.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 12.2% growth.



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DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.57 per share, indicating a rise of 87.51% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 20.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 220.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 125%.

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.