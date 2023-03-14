DOW Launches Dowsil PV Product Line, Expands Portfolio

Dow Inc. DOW recently extended its line of silicon sealant products to offer Photovoltaic (PV) module assembly materials by launching the Dowsil PV Product Line. This will also boost the company’s global movement toward renewable energy. The newly launched product line comes with six silicone-based sealants and adhesives solutions that can be used to deliver durability and proven performance for frame sealing, rail bonding, junction box bonding and potting, and building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) installation materials.



The global transition toward carbon neutrality has created a demand for high-performing, affordable and renewable energy solutions throughout the supply chain. Through the launch of the Dowsil PV Product line, the company aims to provide its customers with reliable solutions with proven performance as there is a rising demand for integrated building and infrastructure solar solutions, as well as large-scale solar power plants in the PV module assembly market.



Through the availability of multiple global production sites and backward integrated supply chains, Dow is well-positioned to provide demonstrated solutions to ever-growing and evolving local markets. The company stated that through this newly launched product line, it will be able to deliver innovative, next-generation silicone materials to cater to its customers’ needs and support them to advance to a more sustainable world.



Shares of DOW have lost 11% over the past year against a 2.9% rise of its industry.



The company, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it is seeing positive signs from moderate levels of inflation in the United States, improving energy outlook in Europe and the re-opening in China. It is also implementing targeted actions focused on optimizing labor and purchased service costs, lowering turnaround spending and boosting productivity. As part of these actions, Dow plans to cut around 2,000 jobs globally. Dow expects these initiatives to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. The company also expects to record a charge of $550-$725 million in the first quarter of 2023 for costs related to these actions.

