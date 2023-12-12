DOW Launches a Range of Reduced Carbon Caustic Soda Products

Dow Inc. DOW recently introduced two caustic soda products, Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHT DEC, as part of its Decarbia portfolio of reduced-carbon solutions, with up to 90% less CO2.



This electrolysis production process, which is powered by renewable energy, helps reduce DOW customers' Scope 3 emissions, thereby supporting their sustainability goals while maintaining the same product quality. The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS auditing program, which employs a mass balance approach, has also certified the electrolysis process.



This year, Dow's caustic soda production plants in Stade and Schkopau, Germany, received ISCC PLUS third-party certification. Customers can now benefit from high-quality caustic soda solutions with externally verified sustainability benefits for a wide range of industrial and food applications.



As one of Europe's largest producers of caustic soda, decarbonizing DOW’s product portfolio is a significant step toward a more sustainable future, as caustic soda is used in a wide range of end applications. Customers will continue to benefit from the same high-quality products with a lower carbon footprint with its latest range of renewable power-enabled solutions, the company noted.



Shares of DOW have lost 0.6% over the past year against a 15.2% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its third-quarter call, said that it remains focused on operational and financial discipline as it navigates challenging market conditions. It expects to benefit from rising oil prices that favor its cost-advantaged asset footprint.



The company continues to implement targeted actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings this year. It also remains committed to its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities. DOW expects its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies to generate more than $3 billion in underlying earnings, lower greenhouse gas emissions by 5 million metric tons and commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually by 2030.

