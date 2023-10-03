DOW & LanzaTech to Launch Bio-Degradable Cleaning Solution

Dow Inc. DOW is releasing EcoSense 2470 Surfactant, which uses unique carbon capture technology to provide customers with a sustainable option to reach their formulation goals in the home care sector. This surfactant was developed with LanzaTech Global, a carbon recycling company that contributes to a circular carbon economy without sacrificing performance. LanzaTech converts recycled carbon into ethanol, which is a big step toward improving the sustainability of cleaning solutions.



The official debut of EcoSense 2470 Surfactant will take place at a presentation at the Innovation Forum with Dow experts at the SEPAWA Congress, which will be hosted in Berlin, Germany, from Oct 25 to 27.



EcoSense 2470 Surfactant enables brand owners to enhance sustainability by effortlessly adding recovered carbon resources into their goods. EcoSense 2470 users will benefit from a drop-in solution that maintains high performance, allowing for a quick market entry while contributing to establishing a new circular carbon economy.



Shares of DOW have gained 10.1% over the past year compared with a 2.2% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its second-quarter call, said that it remains focused on cost-savings actions and will continue to advance its longer-term strategic priorities as it faces a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2023. It is making progress with its actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. Its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities are supporting its “Decarbonize and Grow” strategy to deliver long-term value creation for its shareholders.



The company expects net sales in the band of $10.25-$10.75 billion for the third quarter.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, The Andersons Inc. ANDE and Hawkins Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has rallied roughly 100.1% in the past year. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while meeting in one. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Andersons currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The stock has gained roughly 58.5% in the past year. ANDE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average.



Hawkins currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has rallied roughly 53.8% in the past year. HWKN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.