Dow Keeps Win Streak Running With 11th-Straight Gain

The Dow is still showing no sign of slowing down, after closing up 183 points today to log an 11th-straight win -- its longest such streak since February 2017. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, as energy stocks such as Chevron (CVX) rallied. Traders also unpacked better-than-expected manufacturing data for July, though levels remain in contraction territory, while services data missed expectations.

Oil Jumps on Market Deficit Expectations

Oil prices started the week off strong, closing at a three-month high amid expectations the market will see a deficit before the end of 2023. September-dated oil rose $1.67, or 2.2%, to settle at $78.74 per barrel.

A stronger U.S. dollar pressured gold to its lowest close since July 17, as Wall Street eyed this week's Federal Reserve meeting. August-dated gold fell $4.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,962.20 an ounce.

