Dow Jumps Over 5% as Stocks Finally Bounce Back

We knew a sharp bounce was in the cards after last week’s epic collapse, and we finally got it on Monday with the major indices starting March with a historic rally.



In just the past three trading days, we’ve seen the worst single-day points loss ever for the Dow (on Thursday) and today we saw the best.



The index soared 5.09% (or 1293.96 points) to 26,703.32. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ jumped 4.49% (or 384.8 points) to 8952.17 and the S&P rose 4.6% to 3090.23.



The major indices took a big bite out of recent losses in just one day. Last week, the Dow and S&P each lost about 12% and the NASDAQ fell approximately 10%.



They are also back within 10% of their all-time highs, which were reached just a few weeks ago.



Apple took full advantage of the bounce by surging 9.3% after taking its lumps during last week’s selloff. Costco jumped by just under 10% and Walmart advanced 7.6% as consumers want to be prepared for whatever the coronavirus brings.



Speaking of the virus, it continues to spread outside of China. The U.S. has seen its first deaths from the sickness and New York City reported its first case.



However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the Committee will act appropriately to lessen the coronavirus’ impact on the U.S. economy, which has investors fully expecting another rate cut (perhaps as much as 50bps) at the meeting this month or maybe even sooner.



Meanwhile, central bankers around the world may coordinate to try and steady the markets until the sickness is contained.



Unfortunately, one good day doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods. Far from it. We’ll probably be seeing more cases here in the U.S. over the coming days and weeks, and the full impact could be felt for a while afterward.



For example, the ISM manufacturing index was released today, and the 50.1 reading for February missed expectations and was down from last month due in part to the coronavirus.



Of course, we should remember that any reading over 50 means expansion and that last month’s 50.9 for January was the first to eclipse 50 in five straight months.



So there are more tough days ahead, but hopefully the market will be better at keeping its cool from here. As several of the editors have been saying: “It rarely pays to panic.”



Today's Portfolio Highlights:



Commodity Innovators: With the market finally bouncing back after last week’s bloodbath, Jeremy thinks its time to take on some risk. The volatility is still too high to buy stocks, but funds are another story. The editor began this week by adding Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (DBC), which tracks the oversold commodities across the board. In other words, this is a play on the relief rally. He also picked up IPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (COW), which gives the portfolio exposure to livestock. This space has seen one of the most exaggerated selloffs in an already overdone correction. Read the full write-up for more on these moves.



Surprise Trader: This selloff should bring some great opportunities to the portfolio, and Dave kicked things off on Monday with the addition of ABM Industries (ABM). This provider of integrated facility solutions has sold off into the low $30s from over $40 during this downturn. However, it has a positive Earnings ESP of 10% for the quarter coming after the bell on Wednesday, March 4. The editor added ABM on Monday with a 12.5% allocation. Read the portfolio’s complete commentary for more on this new addition.



Counterstrike: The market is finally mounting a counterstrike (pun intended) after last week’s epic selloff, but Jeremy isn’t ready to get aggressive quite yet. However, plenty of stocks have plunged to buyable levels, so the editor decided to buy more of a couple existing positions. He added 6% each to HealthEquity (HQY) and Dropbox (DBX). Jeremy is ready to pick up fresh positions, but wants to build up some confidence first since the “virus mess” is far from over. Read the full write-up for more.



Black Box Trader: The portfolio replaced four positions in this week’s adjustment. The stocks that were sold today included:



• Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

• Best Buy (BBY)

• TEGNA (TGNA)

• SunPower (SPWR)



The new buys that filled these newly opened spots were:



• Genpact Ltd. (G)

• IBM (IBM)

• Ralph Lauren (RL)

• Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)



Read the Black Box Trader’s Guide to learn more about this computer-driven service designed to take the emotion out of investing.



Until Tomorrow,

Jim Giaquinto

