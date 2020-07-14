Dow jumps 1.6%, leads Wall Street higher

By Noel Randewich

July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Tuesday, led by energy and materials, as investors looked beyond a recent surge in coronavirus cases and rotated out Amazon and other recent strong performers.

The S&P 500 energy .SPNY, materials .SPLRCM industrial .SPLRCI, health .SPXHC and consumer staples .SPLRCS indexes all jumped more than 1%.

Limiting gains in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, Amazon AMZN.O fell 1.1%, extending a rotation that began Monday out of many big-name technology and momentum stocks that have led much of the U.S. stock market's rebound since March.

"Today is counterintuitive. We are reading about California's economy shutting down and a record spike in cases in Florida, and yet you have energy stocks leading," said Bob Shea, chief executive officer at TrimTabs Asset Management in New York. "We're seeing a mini-rotation into value."

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, the largest U.S. lender, rose 0.3% after it posted a smaller-than-expected 51% drop in second-quarter profit.

Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N tumbled 5.3% after booking a quarterly loss for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. Citigroup Inc C.N dropped 3.6% as it reported a steep fall in quarterly profit.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK slumped 1.6% as the three banks set aside a combined $28 billion to cover potential losses on loans to borrowers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wall Street has reclaimed most of its coronavirus-driven losses since March as a raft of monetary and fiscal stimulus and upbeat economic data raised hopes of a swift post-pandemic recovery.

But a recent record surge in COVID-19 cases and new business restrictions, particularly in California, has again raised uncertainty about how it may take for the economy to recover.

Alabama, Florida and North Carolina reported record daily increases in COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

Facebook FB.O, Netflix NFLX.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O each fell less than 1% while Apple AAPL.Oclimbed 1.1%.

Investors are bracing for what could be the sharpest drop in quarterly earnings for S&P 500 firms since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 2:33 p.m. ET (1833 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.61% at 26,506.74 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.81% to 3,180.87.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.35% to 10,427.65.

Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N fell 2.1% after it warned it will be more than two years before the industry sees a sustainable recovery from the "staggering" impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with demand largely tracking the curve of infections in different places.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O jumped 4% after it said it plans to start a late-stage clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate on or around July 27.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.23-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 26 new highs and 28 new lows.

