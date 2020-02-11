Dow Jones Today: China-Sensitive Names Lead the Way

The new . And itâs one thatâs getting worse, not better. However, stocks clung to modest gains Tuesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average supported by a host of China-sensitive fare.

In other news today, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified before a House committee (heâll be before the Senate tomorrow), noting that the U.S. economy remains on firm footing. Predictably, Powell did not make overt comments on the central bankâs plans for interest rates this year.

Looking at Dow offenders today, an obvious one is Verizon (NYSE:), which was stung after a New York judge signed off on Sprint (NYSE:) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:) completing their merger, which will lead to the creation of the countryâs number three mobile carrier.

In late trading, 16 of the Dowâs 30 members were in the green.

Tech Tumult

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:) and Intel (NASDAQ:) were the exceptions, but the other Dow technology stocks traded lower today on news that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reviewing past acquisitions by some tech giants.

On the Dow, this is relevant to Apple (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:). The FTC voted 5-0 in review of the acquisition review order. Interestingly, some market observers are making a case for Microsoft spinning off its fast-growing cloud business, Azure. That might help the company deflect some regulatory scrutiny if it chooses to go that route.

For Apple, the FTC is likely looking into what are known as âdiscreet deals,â something the company , but doesnât reveal because the transactions are small and usually about gaining intellectual property.

Be Careful Here

As has been widely noted, the energy sector was a mess in January. In fact, it was the only one of the 11 sectors represented in the S&P 500 that traded lower last month.

More recently, Dow components Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) and Chevron (NYSE:) have steadied. Both were among the Dowâs winners today and Chevron is up more than 4% over the past week. Yes, there is value to be had in the energy patch, but valuations are depressed for a reason. Investors may want to wait for a bit âshow meâ out of Exxon and Chevron before rushing in.

Primary Preview

The New Hampshire Democratic Primary is taking place today and, perhaps surprisingly, all but one of the Dowâs healthcare stocks was in the green. Merck (NYSE:) was the offender, but only in slight fashion.

The bigger surprise is that UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:) was one of the Dowâs better performers today, potentially a sign that markets are at peace with Sen. Bernie Sanders notching another strong showing tonight. That or markets donât see the Vermont senator as a credible threat in a matchup against President Trump.

Bottom Line on the Dow Jones Today

Iâm usually a fan of the notion that history doesnât always repeat, but it often rhymes. Hopefully, that proves to be the case with the coronavirus.

âWhat can we learn from past global disease outbreaks? Economic growth and markets have historically responded with a V-shaped pattern,â . âThe temporary hit to economic activity results in pent-up demand, which eventually helps fuel the rebound in economic activity. This recovery is typically led by retail and manufacturing sectors, since lost revenues are harder to recoup in the services sector (think of tourism).â

For those looking for another earnings trade on the Dow, Cisco reports after the close tomorrow and to say expectations are tepid at best may be an understatement.

As of this writing, Todd Shriber did not own any of the aforementioned securities.

The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.