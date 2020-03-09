Dow Jones Today: Another Black Monday as 7 Dow Stocks Post Double-Digit Losses

No need to do a double take because, yes, that number is accurate. In late trading today, seven Dow stocks were saddled with losses of 10% or more as Monday, March 9, 2020 looked like a 2020 reboot of the infamous 1987 Ã¢ÂÂBlack MondayÃ¢ÂÂ crash:

Source: Provided by Finviz

Dow Chemical (NYSE:) was the worst offender in the blue-chip index, down 20.53%, meaning the chemicals producer essentially entered a bear market (a loss of at least 20%) in a single day.

For those near a computer or smartphone on Sunday, and most of us are at least attached to the latter, the ominous day that today turned out to be was forecast amid reports that oil prices would swoon (they did) after Russia and Saudi Arabia couldnÃ¢ÂÂt make nice and decided to enter a price war.

The long and short of it is Saudi Arabia telling Russia, Ã¢ÂÂYou want to play chicken? Alright, letÃ¢ÂÂs go.Ã¢ÂÂ ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the message when the kingdom says itÃ¢ÂÂs cutting prices on oil it send to China while promising to flood the market with increased output.

And there is the explanation as to why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) and Chevron (NYSE:) were among the DowÃ¢ÂÂs worst performers with the latter being significantly worse than the former. There may something to see with energy stocks from the long side, but that stage still appears to be a ways off.

This gets us to of just a single Dow stock in the green in late trading. Congratulations to Walmart (NYSE:) for having the winners circle all to itself today.

Industrials: Again a Mess

Stop, no and donÃ¢ÂÂt are quickly becoming good advice regarding the industrial sector, and you already know a mention of Boeing (NYSE:) is forthcoming. The latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending 737 Max saga is the Federal Aviation Administration telling the company that wiring on the jet is not compliant.

Just last month, Boeing thought it didnÃ¢ÂÂt need to remove the wiring bundles, but now itÃ¢ÂÂs clear the FAA thinks otherwise. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not good news for this downtrodden stock. Worse yet , something along the lines of Ã¢ÂÂfix this problem yourself.Ã¢ÂÂ

Underscoring just how bad things are for industrial stocks, Boeing wasnÃ¢ÂÂt even the worst-performing Dow stock from that sector today: that dubious distinction goes to Caterpillar (NYSE:).

No Refuge in Financials

Oil presents a problem for big bank stocks, and that includes Dow component JPMorgan (NYSE:), which was already under pressure following last weekÃ¢ÂÂs news of CEO Jamie DimonÃ¢ÂÂs emergency heart surgery.

Ã¢ÂÂA sharp decline in oil prices will be a body blow to an industry already at high risk,Ã¢ÂÂ said Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove

Bove, one of the most widely followed bank analysts, told clients to stay away from JPM, among other big money center banks.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:), one of the DowÃ¢ÂÂs other financial services names, joined JPM in the double-digit loss column today.

Disney: Pick Your Poison

Entering Monday, Disney (NYSE:) was down more than 30% year-to-date before sinking by almost 8% today. While Disney would appear to be a good Ã¢ÂÂstay at homeÃ¢ÂÂ stock idea, the reality is the markets are focusing on lost box office revenue from all that staying in. Add that to a Disneyland Paris worker testeing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, and you have a likely explanation for a big part of the stockÃ¢ÂÂs weakness in trading today.

Bottom Line on the Dow Jones Today

Perhaps the most ominous message sent by Mr. Market today is that traditional non-Treasuries safe havens arenÃ¢ÂÂt working or arenÃ¢ÂÂt working all that well. For example, the largest gold exchange traded fund barely closed higher today while the utilities sector is sliding, merely performing less poorly than the broader equity market.

Those are not positive signs and making matters worse is the lack of enthusiasm buyers are currently displaying following these down days.

As of this writing, Todd Shriber did not own any of the aforementioned securities. He has been an InvestorPlace contributor since 2014.

